Mercantile Bank inaugurates ACS service

Mercantile Bank Limited inaugurated Automated Challan System (ACS) services an initiative of the Finance Ministry and Bangladesh Bank recently.

Ahmed Jamal, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank and Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of Mercantile Bank Limited formally inaugurated the service at MBL's Head office in the city on 7 July.

The service will allow depositing VAT, Taxes, Government fees and other payments in a fast and safe way, reads a press release.

The system will also reduce the possibility of fraud. Under ACS, treasury invoices can be deposited through cash or cheque at any branch of the bank or online system.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam, and Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, deputy managing directors and other senior officials of the Bank were also present during the inauguration.