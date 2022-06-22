Mercantile Bank inaugurates 4 sub branches

Corporates

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 08:47 pm

Related News

Mercantile Bank inaugurates 4 sub branches

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 08:47 pm
Mercantile Bank inaugurates 4 sub branches

Mercantile Bank Limited launched four more sub branches across the country to provide easy banking services to the customers.

Bank's Vice Chairman ASM Feroz Alam virtually inaugurated the sub branches as the chief guest on Wednesday (22 June), reads a press release.

The four sub branches were opened in Barishal, Patuatuli, Bir Pratik Shaheed Zakir Hossain Road and Nazira Bazar in Dhaka. 

Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury opened the banking activities of the sub branches virtually by cutting ribbon in a ceremony arranged at the head office of the bank. 

M Amanullah, chairman, Risk Management Committee; Directors Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), MA Khan Belal & Mohammad Abdul Awal spoke on the programme virtually as the special guests. 

Sharif Anwar Hossain, director of DSE; Ahmed Rashid Lali, ex-director of DSE and Richard D Rozario, president of DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh also spoke among others.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs, Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO of the bank, Ashim Kumar Saha and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVPs and Abu Asghar G Haruni, Company Secretary of the bank, invited guests, valued customers, four HOBs of controlling branch of the sub branches, in-charges of the sub branches along with senior executives of the bank were connected virtually on the occasion.
 

Mercantile bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

11h | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

1d | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

1d | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why Bangladesh keep failing in Test?

Why Bangladesh keep failing in Test?

1h | Videos
Apurba, Faria pair up for film after year and half

Apurba, Faria pair up for film after year and half

1h | Videos
World to face another food crisis?

World to face another food crisis?

4h | Videos
'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US