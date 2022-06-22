Mercantile Bank inaugurates 4 sub branches

Mercantile Bank Limited launched four more sub branches across the country to provide easy banking services to the customers.

Bank's Vice Chairman ASM Feroz Alam virtually inaugurated the sub branches as the chief guest on Wednesday (22 June), reads a press release.

The four sub branches were opened in Barishal, Patuatuli, Bir Pratik Shaheed Zakir Hossain Road and Nazira Bazar in Dhaka.

Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury opened the banking activities of the sub branches virtually by cutting ribbon in a ceremony arranged at the head office of the bank.

M Amanullah, chairman, Risk Management Committee; Directors Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), MA Khan Belal & Mohammad Abdul Awal spoke on the programme virtually as the special guests.

Sharif Anwar Hossain, director of DSE; Ahmed Rashid Lali, ex-director of DSE and Richard D Rozario, president of DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh also spoke among others.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs, Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO of the bank, Ashim Kumar Saha and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVPs and Abu Asghar G Haruni, Company Secretary of the bank, invited guests, valued customers, four HOBs of controlling branch of the sub branches, in-charges of the sub branches along with senior executives of the bank were connected virtually on the occasion.

