Mercantile Bank hosts 'Business Review Conference' for Cumilla-Noakhali region

Mercantile Bank PLC has organised a business review conference for the Cumilla-Noakhali region at a hotel in Feni on 21 October 2023.

The event was graced by the presence of Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, the Managing Director & CEO of the bank, who attended as the chief guest. AMD & CRO Mati Ul Hasan was also present as the special guest, according to a press release.

Additionally, Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, the DMD & COO of the bank, attended the conference.

Farid Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, Regional Head of the Bank's Cumilla-Noakhali Region, presided over the conference, which saw the participation of 29 Heads of Branches and 6 In-charges of sub-branches from the region.

During the conference, the MD & CEO emphasised the importance of providing top-notch customer services utilising the latest technology-based banking methods to achieve the set targets in the 4th quarter of the current year, reads a press release.

He also stressed on expanding the bank's business across all districts of the region, improving the quality of loans, and promoting loans to the SME and agriculture sectors.

Furthermore, the bank's AMD & CRO, Mati Ul Hasan, urged all participants to fulfill their duties with a friendly and cooperative attitude.

