Mercantile Bank hosts 'Business Review Conference' for Cumilla-Noakhali region

Corporates

Press Release
22 October, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 03:00 pm

Mercantile Bank hosts 'Business Review Conference' for Cumilla-Noakhali region

Press Release
22 October, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 03:00 pm
Mercantile Bank hosts &#039;Business Review Conference&#039; for Cumilla-Noakhali region

Mercantile Bank PLC has organised a business review conference for the Cumilla-Noakhali region at a hotel in Feni on 21 October 2023.

The event was graced by the presence of Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, the Managing Director & CEO of the bank, who attended as the chief guest. AMD & CRO Mati Ul Hasan was also present as the special guest, according to a press release. 

Additionally, Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, the DMD & COO of the bank, attended the conference.

Farid Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, Regional Head of the Bank's Cumilla-Noakhali Region, presided over the conference, which saw the participation of 29 Heads of Branches and 6 In-charges of sub-branches from the region.

During the conference, the MD & CEO emphasised the importance of providing top-notch customer services utilising the latest technology-based banking methods to achieve the set targets in the 4th quarter of the current year, reads a press release. 

He also stressed on expanding the bank's business across all districts of the region, improving the quality of loans, and promoting loans to the SME and agriculture sectors.

Furthermore, the bank's AMD & CRO, Mati Ul Hasan, urged all participants to fulfill their duties with a friendly and cooperative attitude.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

33m | Wheels
The current E210 Corolla lineup consists of a sophisticated design that&#039;s sportier than ever before. The Corolla Cross, on the other hand, looks much tamer. Photos: Saikat Roy

Toyota Corolla Cross: Contender for the next most popular crossover in Bangladesh

53m | Wheels
Federico Fellini's 8½ at 60: An intricate dance of dreams under the rain of reality

Federico Fellini's 8½ at 60: An intricate dance of dreams under the rain of reality

1h | Features
Nippon Paint ignites 'AWAKEN' in trend beyond colours 2024-25: Forging the path in colour leadership for spatial design

Nippon Paint ignites 'AWAKEN' in trend beyond colours 2024-25: Forging the path in colour leadership for spatial design

2h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

3h | TBS World
MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

5h | Corporate Talks
The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

19h | TBS SPORTS
Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

21h | TBS World