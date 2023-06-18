Mercantile Bank holds workshop on 'case study related to RMG sector'

Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank organised a workshop on case study related to RMG sector recently.

Officials from branch and head office attended the workshop inaugurated by Mati Ul Hasan, additional managing director and CRO of the bank, said a press release.

In his inaugural speech, Mati Ul Hasan highlighted the importance of reviewing RMG related case studies discussed at the workshop.

He also advised participating officers to be well verse on RMG related issues in discharging their assigned responsibilities.

The sessions were carried out by Md. Enayet Ullah, EVP & head of ICC division, K.M. Anowarul Islam, head of RMG monitoring cell and Shahin Akther, faculty of MBTI.

Badrudduza Choudhury, former banker and an expert on RMG sector also shared his views at the workshop. Javed Tariq, principal of MBTI moderated the said workshop.