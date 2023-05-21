Mercantile Bank holds training on 'Operational and Compliance Issues of Agent Banking'

Mercantile Bank Limited organised a day-long training on 'Operational and Compliance Issues of Agent Banking' at its training institute recently.

Desk officials from the Agent Banking Division and various branches and sub-branches of the bank participated in the training, reads a press release.

Adil Raihan, deputy managing director & CSBO of the bank, inaugurated the training.

In his address Adil Raihan advised participating officers to fully adhere with the central bank guidelines on agent banking and its operational procedures. He also emphasised strongly on the importance of customer service.

Faculties of the training institute and officials from the Agent Banking Division of the bank conducted the training sessions.

Md Enayet Ullah, EVP & head of Internal Control and Compliance Division, and Darpon Kanti Roy, head of Agent Banking Division, were also present at the day-long programme. Javed Tariq, principal of MBTI, moderated the training programme.