Mercantile Bank holds training on Implementation of National Integrity Strategy

Corporates

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 01:03 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank recently organised a virtual training on Implementation of National Integrity Strategy: Roles and Responsibilities of Bankers.

Senior management of the bank, heads of respective divisions and cells, heads of Branches and manager operations, in-charge of Uposhakhas, CEO of Mercantile Bank Securities Limited, CEO of MBL Asset Management Limited participated in the training. A total number of 432 officials attended the online programme, reads a press release.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the programme. In his address, he advised participating officers to strictly adhere to the National Integrity Strategy guidelines in all areas of banking operations.

Mati UL Hasan, additional managing director and CRO presided over the event. He highlighted the importance of the National Integrity Strategy and its practices.

Mritonjoy Saha, joint secretary and focal point, Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, graced the virtual programme as keynote speaker.

In his presentation, Mritonjoy Saha extensively shared the country's vision and mission of NIS and its successful implementation in all areas of society. Shamim Ahmed, DMD and CAMCLO and Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO of the bank spoke on the issue.

Tarafder Sushil Kumar, faculty of MBTI shared the work plan of the bank on NIS for the year 2022-2023.  Javed Tariq, principal of MBTI moderated the virtual programme.

