Mercantile Bank holds training on dealing of cash foreign currencies

Press Release
20 December, 2022, 06:55 pm
Mercantile Bank Limited organised a virtual training on 'Dealing of Cash Foreign Currencies by Non-AD Branch Officials'.

A total number of 77 officials from 22 Non-AD branches of the bank attended the online programme held on Tuesday (20 December), reads a press release. 

Shamim Ahmed, DMD and CAMLCO of the bank, inaugurated the virtual training. 

In his address Shamim Ahmed advised participating officers to be more diligent on operational guidelines and procedures as per MBL Manual for Cash Foreign Currency Transactions by Non-AD Branches Licensed to Deal with Cash Foreign Currency by Non-AD branches. 

Muhammad Saiful Karim, Vice President & Manager Operation of Gulshan Branch of the bank, acted as a resource person for the said virtual training. 

Javed Tariq, principal of MBTI moderated the programme.

