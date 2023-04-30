Mercantile Bank holds Training on Cash Management

Corporates

Press Release
30 April, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 01:37 pm

Mercantile Bank holds Training on Cash Management

Press Release
30 April, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 01:37 pm
Mercantile Bank holds Training on Cash Management

Mercantile Bank Limited organized a training on 'Cash Management: Sorting and Binding of Mutilated Notes and Detection and Disposal of Forge Notes' recently. 

A total number of 141 officials from various branches of the bank attended the program both by physical presence and through virtual platform, reads a press release. 

Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Chief Financial Officer of the bank inaugurated the training. In his address, Bank's CFO advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the central bank circulars and guidelines related to cash management in discharging their assigned responsibilities. He also emphasized meticulously on adhering to the process & techniques of detection and disposal of forge notes. 

Md. Enayet Ullah, EVP & Head of the ICC division of MBL along with the MBTI faculties conducted the sessions. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the program.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Cooling masks can ensure the extra care that your sun-stressed skin deserves during the summer. Photo: Collected

5 easy homemade cooling face masks you need this summer

2h | Mode
With restaurants and commercial set-ups in every corner, the Dhanmondi lakeside is hardly a walker’s paradise. PHOTO: SAQLAIN RIZVE.

A tale of two parks

5h | Panorama
Pinky is one of those ace influencers who promotes low-budget fashion that elevates ones personality. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pinky Peya: Promoting affordable fashion and effortless beauty

3h | Mode
Encouraging companies to impose additional burdens on suppliers may not be beneficial for poor farmers. Photo: DW

New supply chain laws shake suppliers in developing world

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

2h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

17h | TBS Entertainment
Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022