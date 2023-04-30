Mercantile Bank holds Training on Cash Management

Mercantile Bank Limited organized a training on 'Cash Management: Sorting and Binding of Mutilated Notes and Detection and Disposal of Forge Notes' recently.

A total number of 141 officials from various branches of the bank attended the program both by physical presence and through virtual platform, reads a press release.

Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Chief Financial Officer of the bank inaugurated the training. In his address, Bank's CFO advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the central bank circulars and guidelines related to cash management in discharging their assigned responsibilities. He also emphasized meticulously on adhering to the process & techniques of detection and disposal of forge notes.

Md. Enayet Ullah, EVP & Head of the ICC division of MBL along with the MBTI faculties conducted the sessions. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the program.