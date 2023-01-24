Mercantile Bank holds training on cash management

Corporates

Press Release
24 January, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 10:44 pm

Related News

Mercantile Bank holds training on cash management

Press Release
24 January, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 10:44 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank Limited recently organised a training on "Cash Management: Sorting and Binding of Mutilated Notes and Detection and Disposal of Forge Notes".

A total of 45 officials from various branches and sub-branches of the bank attended the programme, said a press release.

Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, chief financial officer of the bank, inaugurated the training. In his address, he advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the central bank circulars and guidelines related to cash management in discharging their assigned responsibilities.

He also emphasised on meticulously adhering with the process and techniques of detection and disposal of forge notes. Mohammad Maruf Alam Sufiany, additional director of Bangladesh Bank Training Academy, attended as key note speaker.

Md Enayet Ullah, EVP & head of ICC division of MBL also conducted a session. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the programme.

Mercantile bank / training / Cash Management

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

12h | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

13h | Habitat
Layoffs often leave companies worse off

Layoffs often leave companies worse off

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How is the Bangladesh market responding to digital credit?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

2h | TBS SPORTS
Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

3h | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

4h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

5h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

5
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February