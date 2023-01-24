Mercantile Bank holds training on cash management

Mercantile Bank Limited recently organised a training on "Cash Management: Sorting and Binding of Mutilated Notes and Detection and Disposal of Forge Notes".

A total of 45 officials from various branches and sub-branches of the bank attended the programme, said a press release.

Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, chief financial officer of the bank, inaugurated the training. In his address, he advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the central bank circulars and guidelines related to cash management in discharging their assigned responsibilities.

He also emphasised on meticulously adhering with the process and techniques of detection and disposal of forge notes. Mohammad Maruf Alam Sufiany, additional director of Bangladesh Bank Training Academy, attended as key note speaker.

Md Enayet Ullah, EVP & head of ICC division of MBL also conducted a session. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the programme.