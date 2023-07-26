Mercantile Bank holds training on anti money laundering at Manikganj

26 July, 2023, 08:10 pm
Mercantile Bank holds training on anti money laundering at Manikganj

26 July, 2023, 08:10 pm
Mercantile Bank holds training on anti money laundering at Manikganj

A day long training on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating The Financing of Terrorism" was held on 22 July at Padma Riverview Hotel & Resort in Manikganj. 

The officials of different scheduled banks operating at Manikgonj district participated the training, reads a press release. 

Mercantile Bank Limited arranged the training as lead bank under the guidance of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU). 
Md Rafiqul Islam, director of BFIU was present as chief guest while Shamim Ahmed, DMD & CAMLCO of MBL presided over the training. 

Sajjad Hossain, additional director; Md Ikramul Hasan, joint director; and Md Mosharrof Hossain, joint director of BFIU were present as resource persons. 

Md Moshaddeque Hossain, head of AML & CFT Division and DCAMLCO of MBL was also present at the training. Md Mukitul Kabir, head of MBL Corporate Affairs Division moderated the training.
 

