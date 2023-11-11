Mercantile Bank holds ‘Risk Conference 2023’

Md. Nurul Amin, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank inaugurated the conference as the chief guest. Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank PLC organised 'Risk Conference 2023' on Saturday (11 November), reads a press release by Mercantile Bank.

Accroding to the press release, Md. Nurul Amin, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank inaugurated the conference as the chief guest.

Md. Anwarul Haq, Vice Chairman of MBPLC and Chairman of Risk Management Committee spoke in the conference as guest of honor. Md Zabdul Islam, Director (DOS), Bangladesh Bank, A S M Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman ; M A Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd; Mohammad Abdul Awal, Director and Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of Mercantile Bank, delivered speech as special guests.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD & CRO of of the bank presided over the program. Mohammad Arif Hasan & Mahmuda Haque, Joint Director (DOS) of Bangladesh Bank conducted session as resource person.

Md. Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs, Tapash Chandra Paul PhD, CFO of the bank, Ashim Kumar Saha, Shah Md Sohel Khurshid & Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVPs, Abu Asghar G Haruni, Company Secretary & Head of HR, Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI and Md. Nasim Alam, DCRO (acting) participated in the conference.

All Head of Divisions/Departments/Units, Head of Regional Offices, Head of Branches, Manager Operations & Credit In-charge of the Branches, All In-charge of Sub Branches, All Officials of Risk Management Division of MBPLC attended the conference.