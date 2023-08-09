Mercantile Bank holds condolence meeting to observe 48th Martyrdom Anniversary of Bangabandhu

Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank Limited has organised a condolence meeting to observe the 48th Martyrdom Anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahmanin in the 427th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the bank at its Head Office on Wednesday 9 August as the elaborate and month long program to mark the National Mourning Day.

Morshed Alam M.P., chairman of the bank delivered his speech as the chief guest while Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the Bank presented the welcome speech. ASM Feroz Alam, vice chairman; Md. Anwarul Haq, vice chairman of the bank and chairman of the Risk Management Committee; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), chairman, Executive Committee; M. Amanullah, chairman, Mercantile Exchange House (UK) Limited; MA Khan Belal, chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd.; Md. Abdul Hannan, Alhaj Mosharref Hossain, and Mohammad Abdul Awal, directors also spoke on the programme.

Morshed Alam M.P., chairman of the bank discussed on the Life & Works of Bangabandhu. Afterwards, the participants pray for the departed soul of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and the deceased family members of Bangabandhu on 15 August 1975. Bank's Additional Managing Director and CRO Mati Ul Hasan, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD and Company Secretary and Head of HR Abu Asghar G. Haruni were also present.