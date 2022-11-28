Mercantile Bank holds business review meeting of Sylhet region

The Business Review Meeting of Sylhet region of Mercantile Bank Limited was held at Rose View Hotel in Sylhet on 26 November.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of the bank was present in the meeting as the chief guest, reads a press release.

In his speech, the MD and CEO advised the heads of branches to ensure the best possible customer services with latest technology based banking to achieve the target in the 4th quarter of the current year.

He emphasised on the expansion of business around all the districts of the region, improve the quality of the loans and encourage the loans to SME and agriculture sector.

Bank's AMD and CRO Mati Ul Hasan attended the meeting as the special guest and urged the participants to be amicable in their duties.

Bank's CFO Tapash Chandra Paul also spoke on the occasion. Seven heads of branches of the mentioned region participated the business review meeting.