Mercantile Bank holds ‘Business Review Meeting’ in North Bengal region

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Business Review Meeting of the North Bengal region of Mercantile Bank Limited was held at the Grand Palace Hotel and Resorts in Rangpur on Saturday (19 November).

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director (MD) and CEO of the bank, was present in the meeting as the chief guest, reads a press release.

In his speech, the MD and CEO advised the branch heads and sub-branch in-charges to ensure the best possible customer services with the latest technology-based banking to achieve the bank's target in the 4th quarter of the current year. 

Furthermore, he emphasised the expansion of business around 16 districts of the region, improve the quality of the loans and encourage loans to SMEs and the agriculture sector. 

The bank's AMD and CRO Mati Ul Hasan attended the meeting as the special guest and urged the participants to be amicable in their duties. 

Md Motiar Rahman, the bank's North Bengal region head, presided over the meeting.

Total 21 HOBs and eight sub-branch in-charges of the mentioned region participated in the business review meeting.

