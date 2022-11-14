Mercantile Bank holds Business Review Meeting in Barishal

The Business Review Meeting of Barishal Region of Mercantile Bank Ltd was held at a Barishal hotel on Saturday (12 November).

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank was present in the meeting as the chief guest, reads a press release.

In his speech, the MD & CEO advised the Heads of Branches and In-charges of the sub-branches to ensure best possible customer services with latest technology-based banking to achieve the target in the 4th quarter of the current year.

MBL's CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, urged the participants to be amicable in their duties and he ensured them to continue the unanimous support from head office.

Seven HOBs and two In-charges of sub-branches participated the business review meeting.