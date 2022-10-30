Mercantile Bank holds 'Annual Risk Conference 2022'

Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank Limited organised "Annual Risk Conference 2022" on 29 October in a hybrid system.

Md Abdul Mannan, director of DOS, Bangladesh Bank inaugurated the conference as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of MBL, delivered his speech virtually as the special guest.

Mati Ul Hasan, additional managing director and CRO of MBL presided over the programme. Tapash Chandra Paul PhD, CFO of the bank, spoke at the conference.

Additional Director Dr Kazi Arifuzzaman, Joint Director Md Lutful Haidar Pasha, and Joint Director of DOS of Bangladesh Bank SM Khaled Abdullah spoke as the resource persons.

Javed Tariq, principal of MBTI moderated the day-long conference. A total of 470 participants including DMDs, senior management, all head of divisions/departments/dnits, heads of Regional Offices, heads of Branches, manager operations and Credit In-charge of the Branches,

All In-charge of sub-branches, All officials of the Risk Management Division of MBL attended the conference.