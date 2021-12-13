Mercantile Bank holds Annual Risk Conference 2021

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank Limited virtually organized "Annual Risk Conference 2021" on 11 December. 

Md Anwarul Islam, general manager of DOS, Bangladesh Bank inaugurated the conference as the chief guest. 

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of MBL was present as special guest. 

Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director & CRO of MBL presided over the program. 

Md Aminur Rahman Chowdhury, DGM, Tonmoy Saha, joint director and SM Khaled Abdullah, deputy director of DOS of Bangladesh Bank spoke as resource persons while Professor Md Nehal Ahmed from Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) presented a research paper on risk management. 

Javed Tariq, principal of MBTI moderated the day-long conference. 

Deputy managing directors Gaus-Ul-Wara Md Mortaza, Md Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury were present at the conference. 

A total of 470 participants including senior management, all head of divisions/departments/units, head of regional offices, head of branches, manager operations and credit in-charge of the branches, all in-charge of sub branches, all officials of risk management division of MBL attended the conference. 

