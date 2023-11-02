Mercantile Bank holds agent conference on prevention of money laundering at Bogura

02 November, 2023, 04:40 pm
Mercantile Bank holds agent conference on prevention of money laundering at Bogura

Mercantile Bank PLC organised a conference on 'Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing against Terrorism' recently for the owners of agent outlets of Rajshahi and Rangpur Division at Hotel La Villa in Bogura on 26 October.

Md Enayet Ullah, EVP & Head of ICCD discussed on operational activities of agent outlets abiding by the banking rules and regulations along with the guidelines of Bangladesh Bank.

Md. Moshaddeque Hossain, SVP & DCAMLCO gave his speech focusing on preventing money laundering and combating financing against terrorism and Md. Motiar Rahman, Head of North Bengal Zonal Office delivered his welcome speech.

Darpan Kanti Roy, FBP & Head of Agent Banking and Mobile Banking Division gave his vote of thanks.

The attendees were awarded certificates and gifts at the end of the conference. The HOBs of concerned branches and Officials of Agent Banking Divisions were present in the conference.

 

