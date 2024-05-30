Mercantile Bank holds 25th AGM

The 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mercantile Bank PLC was held virtually from its Head Office today (Thursday, May 30, 2024).

The Balance Sheet as on December 31, 2023 along with 10% Cash Dividend have been approved by the Shareholders. The meeting was presided over by Morshed Alam M.P. Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mercantile Bank Limited. Bank's Managing Director Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury delivered his welcome speech at the AGM.

ASM Feroz Alam, vice chairman; Md Anwarul Haq, vice chairman & chairman, Risk Management Committee; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), chairman, Executive Committee; M Amanullah, chairman, Mercantile Exchange House (UK) Limited; Md Rezaul Kabir, chairman, Audit Committee, MA Khan Belal, chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd; Md Abdul Hannan, Mosharref Hossain, Mohammad Abdul Awal, directors and sponsor shareholder Md Shahidul Ahsan; were connected the AGM virtually. Bank's AMD & CRO Mati Ul Hasan, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Company Secretary Abu Asghar G Haruni, Sponsors, significant number of Shareholders were also connected to the AGM virtually.

The chairman in his speech stated that Mercantile Bank succeeded in 2023 by means of co-operation and support of its shareholders, clients, Bangladesh Bank and other regulatory bodies.

He thanked the Board of Directors and the management for their collective effort towards the achievement of the bank.

MBL Chairman expressed his firm belief that, Mercantile Bank PLC will be able to face the challenges of 21st century by developing the quality of its services and human resources and implementing use of latest technology and managing risks.

Bank's Managing Director Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury informed the shareholders about the activities of the bank in the year 2023 and presented the future planning for the year 2024.

The bank has also reported consolidated EPS of Tk1.86, NAV per share of Tk23.91 and Net Operating Cash Flow of Tk4.80 for the year ended on 31 December 2023.

Deputy Managing Directors Md Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury and Ashim Kumar Saha, SEVPs Shah Md Sohel Khurshid & Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan along with senior executives and officers were present on the occasion.