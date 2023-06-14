Mercantile Bank holds 24th AGM

Photo: PR

The 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mercantile Bank Limited was held virtually from its Head Office Wednesday (14 June).

The Balance Sheet as on 31December, 2022 along with 10% Cash and 2% bonus Dividend have been approved by the shareholders, reads a press release.

The meeting was presided over by Morshed Alam, chairman of the Board of Directors of Mercantile Bank Limited.

The bank's Managing Director & CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury delivered his welcome speech at the AGM.

ASM Feroz Alam, vice-chairman; Md Abdul Hannan, vice-chairman; Md Anwarul Haq, chairman, Executive Committee; M Amanullah, chairman, Risk Management Committee; Dr Gazi Mohammad Hasan Jamil, chairman, Audit Committee; MA Khan Belal, chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun) and Alhaj Mosharref Hossain, directors; were connected to the AGM virtually.

The bank's AMD & CRO Mati Ul Hasan, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Company Secretary Abu Asghar G Haruni, sponsors, and significant number of shareholders were also connected to the AGM virtually.

The chairman in his speech stated that Mercantile Bank succeeded in 2022 by means of co-operation and support of its shareholders, clients, Bangladesh Bank and other regulatory bodies.

He thanked the Board of Directors and the management for their collective effort towards the achievement of the bank.

MBL Chairman expressed his firm belief that Mercantile Bank will be able to face the challenges of 21st century by developing the quality of its services and human resources and implementing use of latest technology and managing risks.

Bank's Managing Director & CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury informed the shareholders about the activities of the bank in the year 2022 and presented the future planning for the year 2023.

The bank has also reported consolidated EPS of Tk2.17, NAV per share of Tk23.71 and Net Operating Cash Flow of Tk4.73 for the year ended on 31 December, 2022.

Deputy Managing Directors Adil Raihan, Hasne Alam and Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, Ashim Kumar Saha, Shah Md Sohel Khurshid and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVPs along with senior executives and officers were present on the occasion.