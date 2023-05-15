Mercantile Bank held workshop on 'BACPS, BEFTN and RTGS operation system'

Mercantile Bank Limited organised a workshop on 'BACPS, BEFTN and RTGS Operation System' at its training institute recently.

Desk officials from various branches and sub-branches of Dhaka participated in the workshop.

Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, chief financial officer of the bank, inaugurated the daylong workshop.

In his address, Dr Tapash advised participating officers to fully adhere to the operational process of the central clearing system.

He also emphasised the importance of error-free practice in discharging assigned responsibilities by the officials.

Central Clearing Department officials along with faculties of the institute conducted the sessions, while Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the workshop.

Md Almasuddin Ahmed, head of CCD of the bank, was also present at the workshop.