Mercantile Bank held workshop on 'BACPS, BEFTN and RTGS operation system'

Corporates

TBS Report
15 May, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 03:31 pm

Related News

Mercantile Bank held workshop on 'BACPS, BEFTN and RTGS operation system'

TBS Report
15 May, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 03:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank Limited organised a workshop on 'BACPS, BEFTN and RTGS Operation System' at its training institute recently.

Desk officials from various branches and sub-branches of Dhaka participated in the workshop.

Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, chief financial officer of the bank, inaugurated the daylong workshop.

In his address, Dr Tapash advised participating officers to fully adhere to the operational process of the central clearing system.

He also emphasised the importance of error-free practice in discharging assigned responsibilities by the officials.

Central Clearing Department officials along with faculties of the institute conducted the sessions, while Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the workshop. 

Md Almasuddin Ahmed, head of CCD of the bank, was also present at the workshop.   

Mercantile bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Not as different as you might think.Photographer: Kerem Uzel/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Turkey's election won't make the West’s dreams come true

2h | Panorama
Hand-painted sarees are their most sought-after items, coveted by fashion enthusiasts far and wide. Photo: Courtesy

Preali: Inspired by world art, committed to local craft

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A migrant kind of love: Inside the long-distance relationships of Bangladesh's migrant workers 

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

13m | TBS Entertainment
IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

2h | TBS Stories
Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

5h | TBS SPORTS
A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

23h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone