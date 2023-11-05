Mercantile Bank held virtual training on prevention of money laundering

Mercantile Bank PLC organized a virtual training on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing against Terrorism."

A total number of 95 officials from various branches attended the online program. Shamim Ahmed, DMD and CAMLCO of the bank inaugurated the training.

In his address, Shamim Ahmed insisted that all employees and officers must abide by the relevant legislation and regulations regarding money laundering and combating financing against terrorism. Md. Mosaddek Hossain, SVP & DCAMLCO of the bank along with the faculties of MBTI conducted the virtual sessions.