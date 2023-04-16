Mercantile Bank held training on 'Environmental and Social Risk Management'

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank Training Institute recently organised a day-long training on 'Environmental and Social Risk Management: Bangladesh Bank Guidelines.'

Mati Ul Hasan, additional managing director and CRO of the bank inaugurated the training, reads a press release.

In his speech, Mati Ul Hasan advised participating officers to be prudent and practice due diligence in discharging their assigned responsibilities and be strictly compliant with the central bank guidelines on environmental and social risk management.

Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director, Sustainable Finance Department (SFD) of Bangladesh Bank was the keynote speaker of the said training.

Ahmed  Zubaer Mahbub, joint director, SFD of Bangladesh Bank conducted a session.

Shamim Ahmed, SVP and Head of CRMD of the MBL conducted the concluding session while Javed Tariq, principal of MBTI moderated the training.

