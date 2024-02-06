Mercantile Bank held training on 'Customer Service and Complaint Management'

Mercantile Bank organized a day long training course titled "Customer Service and Complaint Management" at its Training Institute in Dhaka recently.

GB In-charges of 40 branches participated in the training Dr Tapash Chandra Paul, CFO of the bank, inaugurated the training and conducted a session.

In his address Dr Tapash reminded the participants on the importance of banker-customer relationship and its effectiveness. He strongly emphasised on substituting High Cost deposit with Low Cost and No Cost deposit along with cross selling of scheme deposit products of the bank.

The rest of the sessions were conducted by Sheikh Mohammad Soyeb Hasan, AVP, Operations Division and Shahin Akhter, faculty of MBTI. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI, moderatd the programme.