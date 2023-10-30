Mercantile Bank held 'Business Review Conference' of Chattogram region

30 October, 2023, 04:15 pm
The Business Review Conference of Chattogram Region of Mercantile Bank PLC was held at a Hotel in Chattogram on 28 October 2023. 

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of the bank was present at the conference as the chief guest while DMD & COO Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury was the special guest. Zakir Hossain, DMD and regional head of the bank's Chattogram region presided over the conference. About 16 HOBs of the mentioned region participated in the business review conference, reads a press release. 

The MD & CEO advised the Heads of Branches to ensure the best possible customer services with the latest technology-based banking to achieve the target in the 4th quarter of the current year. 

Furthermore, he emphasized the expansion of business around all districts of the region, improved the quality of the loans and encouraged the loans to SME and agriculture sector. Bank's DMD & COO Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury urged the participants to be persevering to recover bad loams and amicably in their duties. 

 

