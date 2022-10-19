Mercantile Bank gets JP Morgan award

Mercantile Bank Limited received certificates and crests from JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA for achieving "The 2022 US Dollar Clearing Elite Quality Recognition Award" and "The 2022 Global Clearing Elite Quality Recognition Award" for consistent and high quality performance of Mercantile Bank's fund transfer operation management.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank received the award from Sazzad Anam, executive director & head of Bangladesh Representative Office, JP Morgan Chase Bank NA, at a ceremony held at Mercantile Bank's head office, Dhaka.

Shamim Ahmed, deputy managing director and CAMLCO, Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVP & head of ID and senior officials were also present on the occasion, reads a press release.