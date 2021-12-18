Mercantile Bank gets ‘AmCham CSR Excellence Award’

Mercantile Bank gets ‘AmCham CSR Excellence Award’

Mercantile Bank Limited has been awarded "AmCham CSR Excellence Award" by American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) for the contribution towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Bangladesh. 

This award was distributed by the chamber on the occasion of its 25th anniversary celebration at a hotel in Dhaka on 2 December, read a press release.

The chamber, at the programme, recognised few of its members for CSR activities. 

Shamim Ahmed, DMD and CAMLCO of Mercantile Bank received the award from Salman F Rahman, private sector industry and investment adviser to the prime minister. Earl R Millar, ambassador of the United States in Bangladesh was present as the guest of honour. 
 

