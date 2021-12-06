Mercantile Bank Foundation donates to Assistance for Blind Children

Mercantile Bank Foundation has donated Tk5 lakh to the Assistance for Blind Children (ABC) today (6 December, 2021).

The bank's Managing Director & CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury handed over the cheque to President of ABC, Munira Khan, today at the bank head office, reads a press release.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam & Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs of MBL, Tapash Chandra Paul, CFO and Abu Asghar G Haruni, company secretary of the bank along with M Khairul Alam, senior vice president, Sanjay Ranjan Kar, executive director and Md Akhterul Alam, general secretary from ABC and other high officials from both the organisations were present on the occasion.