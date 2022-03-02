Mercantile Bank donates for tree plantation in Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar

Mercantile Bank Limited donated Tk10 lakh to Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority for tree plantation in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar at Mirsarai in Chattagram.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Mercantile Bank handed over the cheque to Shaikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman of BEZA in a programme held at BEZA's head office in Agargaon on 28 February, read a press release.

In the first phase, Mercantile Bank had donated Tk10 lakh on 9 June 2021 as its social corporate responsibilities.

Abdul Azim Chowdhury, executive member (administration and finance), Mohammad Hasan Arif, general manager (administration and finance) from BEZA and FVP and head of Arambagh Branch Partha Sarkar and AVP and head of ILM division Tapon James Rozario from Mercantile Bank Limited along with other officials from both organisations were also present on the occasion.



