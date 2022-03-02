Mercantile Bank donates for tree plantation in Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar

Corporates

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 05:10 pm

Related News

Mercantile Bank donates for tree plantation in Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 05:10 pm
Mercantile Bank donates for tree plantation in Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar

Mercantile Bank Limited donated Tk10 lakh to Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority for tree plantation in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar at Mirsarai in Chattagram. 

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Mercantile Bank handed over the cheque to Shaikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman of BEZA in a programme held at BEZA's head office in Agargaon on 28 February, read a press release. 

In the first phase, Mercantile Bank had donated Tk10 lakh on 9 June 2021 as its social corporate responsibilities. 

Abdul Azim Chowdhury, executive member (administration and finance), Mohammad Hasan Arif, general manager (administration and finance) from BEZA and FVP and head of Arambagh Branch Partha Sarkar and AVP and head of ILM division Tapon James Rozario from Mercantile Bank Limited along with other officials from both organisations were also present on the occasion.  
 
 

Mercantile Bank Ltd / Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

7h | Interviews
Black-headed bulbul. Moments captured through viewfinder are priceless. Photo Muntasir Akash

Mastering the art of conservation photography

8h | Earth
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

11m | Videos
FIFA aiming for a semi-automated VAR offside

FIFA aiming for a semi-automated VAR offside

1h | Videos
Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

3h | Videos
IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

6
Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The back-and-forth between AK Abdul Momen and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar