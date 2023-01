Mercantile Bank Ltd donated Tk4 crore to Prime Minister's Relief Fund to build houses by Ashrayan Project-2 for the destitute and homeless people of the country.

Morshed Alam, chairman of Mercantile Bank handed over the cheque to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gonobhaban Sunday (15 January), reads a press release.

BAB Chairman along with other representatives from several banks was present on the occasion.