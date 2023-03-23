Mercantile Bank donates to Proyash

Mercantile Bank Limited donated Tk5 lakh to Proyash on Thursday (23 March).

The bank's chairman Morshed Alam handed over the cheque to Proyash Executive Director & Principal Col Md Anwar Uz Zaman at MBL Head Office, Dhaka.

M Anwarul Haq, chairman, Executive Committee, MA Khan Belal, chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Alhaj Mosharref Hossain, Mohammad Abdul Awal, directors and Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of the bank were present at the programme

ASM Feroz Alam & Md Abdul Hannan, vice chairmen and M Amanullah, chairman, Risk Management Committee attended virtually.

Bank's Additional Managing Director & CRO Mati Ul Hasan, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, company secretary Abu Asghar G Haruni and head of CRMD & SFU Shamim Ahmed of MBL were also present.