Mercantile Bank donates agricultural machineries at Raipura in Narsingdi

Corporates

Press Release
19 November, 2023
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 12:02 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank PLC. donated agricultural machinery at Raipura in Narsingdi as a special CSR Fund of the Bank. Seven power tillers have been distributed to the farmers in an occasion arranged at Bank's Raipura Upashakha today (18 November, 2023), reads a press release. 

On behalf of Md. Anwarul Haq, Vice Chairman of the bank, and the representatives from MBPLC handed over the power tillers to the farmers. Mohammad Shafruzzaman Khan, FVP & Head of Agriculture Credit Division of Mercantile Bank, Md. Mahbubur Rahman, AVP & Head of Velanagar Branch, Mohammad Abdul Hamid Shohag, Head of Public Relations and FAVP, Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, charge of Raipura upashakha along with the distinguished businessmen and farmers were also present on the occasion.

