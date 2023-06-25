Mercantile Bank donates agricultural machineries to Pragati Sarbik Gram Unnayan Samabay Samiti Ltd in Feni

Mercantile Bank Limited (MBL) recently donated agricultural machineries to the Pragati Sarbik Gram Unnayan Samabay Samiti Limited in Chhagalniya, Feni.

The contribution from MBL's special CSR fund aims to support the local farming community and enhance agricultural productivity, reads a press release.

On Saturday (24 June) Farid Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, the head of Cumilla-Noakhali Region and senior vice president of MBL, presented a power tiller to Abdur Rahim Patowari, a member of the samiti.

The ceremony in this regard witnessed the presence of Mohammad Shafruzzaman Khan, the first vice president and head of the Agriculture Credit Division of MBL, distinguished businessman Faruk Hossain, and the head of MBL Chhagalniya branch.

The initiative received overwhelming appreciation from the farmers and members of the Pragati Sarbik Gram Unnayan Samabay Samiti Limited who were also present during the event, added the release.

This contribution is expected to empower the local agricultural community, improve farming efficiency, and contribute to the overall development of the region.