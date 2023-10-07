Mercantile Bank donates agricultural machineries at Bauphal in Patuakhali

Corporates

Press Release
07 October, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 01:48 pm

Related News

Mercantile Bank donates agricultural machineries at Bauphal in Patuakhali

A S M Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman of MBL handed over the power tillers to the farmers as the chief guest. Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank was present as the special guest

Press Release
07 October, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 01:48 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank Limited donated agricultural machineries at Bauphal in Patuakhali. Ten power tillers has been given to the farmers of Bauphal, Boga, Dhulia, Naomala, Kanakdia, Surjomoni, Keshobpur, Kachipara, Adabaria & Chandra Dip Union on Saturday (07 October) from the special CSR fund of the bank, reads a Mercantile Bank press release.

A S M Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman of MBL handed over the power tillers to the farmers as the chief guest. Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank was present as the special guest.

Besides, Mohammad Shafruzzaman Khan, FVP & Head of Agriculture Credit Division of MBL, Golam Moula, Head of Barishal Branch, Moudud Ahmed, Head of Bhola Branch, Md. Mosleh Uddin, Head of Patuakhali Branch, Md Al Mamun, Head of Kalaiya Branch, Md Alomgir Hussain, incharge of MBL Kalisuri Bazar Upashakha and farmers were also present on the occasion.

Previously five power tillers were handed over to the farmers of remaining 5 Union of the Upazila on 3 August 2023.

Mercantile bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

5h | Features
Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Colours from the streets for your lifestyle products

1h | Brands
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

1d | TBS World
Know the good companies, don't chase rumors in the stock market

Know the good companies, don't chase rumors in the stock market

4h | TBS Markets
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

1d | TBS World
Why do people from all districts go to Chittagong to eat Mejjan?

Why do people from all districts go to Chittagong to eat Mejjan?

19h | TBS Food