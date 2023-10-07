Mercantile Bank donates agricultural machineries at Bauphal in Patuakhali

Mercantile Bank Limited donated agricultural machineries at Bauphal in Patuakhali. Ten power tillers has been given to the farmers of Bauphal, Boga, Dhulia, Naomala, Kanakdia, Surjomoni, Keshobpur, Kachipara, Adabaria & Chandra Dip Union on Saturday (07 October) from the special CSR fund of the bank, reads a Mercantile Bank press release.

A S M Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman of MBL handed over the power tillers to the farmers as the chief guest. Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank was present as the special guest.

Besides, Mohammad Shafruzzaman Khan, FVP & Head of Agriculture Credit Division of MBL, Golam Moula, Head of Barishal Branch, Moudud Ahmed, Head of Bhola Branch, Md. Mosleh Uddin, Head of Patuakhali Branch, Md Al Mamun, Head of Kalaiya Branch, Md Alomgir Hussain, incharge of MBL Kalisuri Bazar Upashakha and farmers were also present on the occasion.

Previously five power tillers were handed over to the farmers of remaining 5 Union of the Upazila on 3 August 2023.