Mercantile Bank distributes winter clothes at Baufal, Patuakhali

Mercantile Bank recently distributed winter clothes among helpless cold-hit people of Baufal upazila in Patuakhali, reads a press release.

The bank's Vice-Chairman ASM Feroz Alam distributed winter clothes among helpless street and slum dwellers of the Baufal upazilla on three consecutive days from Friday (30 December) to Sunday (1 January) at various Unions of the upazila.

The winter clothes have been distributed in Baufal, Kalaiya, Boga, Daspara, Nazirpur and Madanpura Unions along with other neighbouring areas of Baufal.

Baufal Upazila Chairman Abdul Motaleb Howladar, Baufal Union Chairman Md Zahidul Islam, Daspara Union Chairman ANM Zahangir Hossain, Nazirpur Union Chairman SM Mohsin, Madampura Union Chairman Md Golam Mostofa and renowned business person of Kalaiya Rezaul Kamal Poltu were present on the winter clothes distribution programme.