Mercantile Bank distributes food items to 900 poor families at Kalaiya, Patuakhali

Corporates

09 November, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 09:24 pm

Mercantile Bank PLC, under its corporate social responsibility initiatives, distributed food items to 900 poor families in Kalaiya, Baufal, Patuakhali. The distribution took place on Friday, November 8, 2024, at the Shaheda Gafur Ibrahim General Hospital premises.

A S M Feroz Alan, Sponsor Director of Mercantile Bank PLC, led the distribution effort, ensuring that essential food supplies reached the most vulnerable families. The event was attended by key officials of the bank, including Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director, and Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director, among others.

This charitable initiative is part of Mercantile Bank's ongoing commitment to support and uplift underprivileged communities across Bangladesh.

