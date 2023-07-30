Mercantile Bank conducts Training on Entrepreneurship Development at Khulna

Mercantile Bank Limited concluded a month-long training course for the second batch at Khulna for developing entrepreneurship and making new entrepreneurs under the Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP) of Bangladesh Bank, reads a press release.

After completion of the training 26 participants have been awarded certificates, according to the press release.

Adil Raihan, Deputy Managing Direcor & CSBO of Mercantile Bank presided over the ceremony while S M Hasan Reza, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Khulna Office was the chief guest and Shamima Sultana Shilu, Khulna Divisional Head of Women Chamber of Commerce & Industries, was the special guest.

Md Nazrul Islam, Additional Director of BB, Mohammad Zahid Iqbal, Joint Director of BB, Mohammad Faruque Ahmmed, Head of SME & SVP of MBL, Ainul Haq, Chairman of Salam Sea Food and Tariqul Islam Jahir, Managing Director of Asia Sea Food were also present. Md Abdul Matin, VP & Head of MBL Khulna Branch, Md Nazrul Islam, FVP and Md Rezaul Islam, FAVP of MBL were also present on the occasion.