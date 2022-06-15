Mercantile Bank, Chemist Laboratories Ltd sign MoU

Mercantile Bank, Chemist Laboratories Ltd sign MoU

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Mercantile Bank Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chemist Laboratories Ltd for salary accounts and cash management services on Tuesday (14 June) at the latter's head office.

The MoU was signed by Adil Raihan, deputy managing director and CSBO of the bank and Md Lutfar Rahman, director (Finance & Accounts) of Chemist Laboratories on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Golam Sarwar, MD and CEO, Moshiur Rahman, director (Marketing), Rakib Rahman, director, Maj (retd) Md Abdullah Al Farabi, consultant (Strategic Operation) and Sumaiya Sultana, head of HRD from Chemist Laboratories and Md Mukitul Kabir, FVP and head of Corporate Affairs and Tapon James Rozario, AVP and head of ILMD from Mercantile Bank Ltd with other officials of both the organisations were present in the ceremony.

 

