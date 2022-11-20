Mercantile Bank, Chattogram Wasa join hands to facilitate online billing services

Corporates

TBS Report
20 November, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 01:31 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank Limited has recently signed an agreement with Chattogram WASA to facilitate online billing services for Wasa customers.

Deputy Managing Director and Head of Regional Office Chattogram of the Bank Md Zakir Hossain and Deputy Managing Director (Finance) of Chattogram WASA Md Samsul Alam signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, reads a press release.

As per the agreement, Mercantile Bank will facilitate the collection of the Water and Sewerage bills of Chattogram WASA through Online Banking.

System Analyst Shafiqul Bashar, Chief Accounts Officer Al Mehedi Shawkat Azam of Chattogram WASA and Executive Vice President & Head of Agrabad Branch Mesbah Uddin Ahamed, Vice President &  Manager Operation of Agrabad Branch, Bijoy Kumar Datta from the bank along with other officials of both organisations were also present in the signing ceremony.

