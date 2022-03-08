Mercantile Bank celebrates International Women’s Day

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 04:44 pm

Mercantile Bank celebrates International Women’s Day

Mercantile Bank Limited has celebrated International Women's Day-2022 on 8 March.

Female executives and officers of the bank participated in the event, read a press release. 

Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam MP inaugurated the Women's Day event by cutting cake as the chief guest. 

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank addressed the welcome speech while Mati Ul Hasan, additional managing director gave his vote of thanks.  

In addition, Mercantile Bank celebrated the Women's Day in the different divisions of head office, 150 branches and 20 sub-branches of the bank all over the country. 

Adil Raihan, Hasne Alam and Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, deputy managing directors; SEVP and head of treasury division Ashim Kumar Saha; SEVP and head of corporate banking division Shah Md Sohel Khurshid; SEVP and head of HRD Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan and Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO of the bank along with senior executives and female officers were also present. 

 

