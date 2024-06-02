Mercantile Bank celebrates 25th Anniversary

Mercantile Bank PLC celebrates 25th anniversary at its head office on 2 June 2025.

Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam, MP inaugurated the program by cutting the cake, reads a press release.

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director of the bank delivered the welcome speech.

Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun) and Md. Abdul Hannan, Vice Chairmen, M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Executive Committee; Md. Anwarul Haq, Chairman, Risk Management Committee; A.S.M. Feroz Alam, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd.; M. Amanullah, Chairman, Mercantile Exchange House (UK) Limited, Alhaj Mosharref Hossain and Mohammad Abdul Awal, Directors; Jalal Hossain Khan, Honorable Shareholder and Mati Ul Hasan, AMD were present.

At this event, Mastercard handed over the principal license to Mercantile Bank PLC. Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager of Mastercard handed over the license to Morshed Alam, MP, Chairman of the bank. Zakia Sultana, Director of Mastercard was also present on the occasion. The customers of Mercantile Bank will enjoy all the facilities of Mastercard very soon.

Md. Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed & Ashim Kumar Saha Deputy Managing Directors, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid & Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVPs and other senior officials of the Bank were also present in the ceremony.

On the eve of 25th Anniversary, all the divisions of the head office got decorated and cut cake in a festive manner. At the same time all the MBPLC branches and Sub-branches across the country cut cake and entertained the customers with sweets and snacks.

Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam, MP stating Bank's progress in all variables, says that Mercantile Bank has been established as a sustainable, reliable and customer-friendly bank by its tremendous effort over 25 years. He urges to provide techno-based and customer-friendly banking services to ensure corporate governance in the coming days.

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director of the bank, said that recovering classified loans will be the priority of the bank this fiscal year. Agriculture and SME sectors will be given preference regarding new loans whereas new Agent Banking outlets and Sub-branches will be opened across the country to ensure access to banking services to the unbanked people. Moreover, Digital Banking services will be easier and smarter with the innovative products in the coming days, MBPLC MD added.