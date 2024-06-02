Mercantile Bank celebrates 25th Anniversary

Corporates

Press Release
02 June, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 04:46 pm

Mercantile Bank celebrates 25th Anniversary

Press Release
02 June, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 04:46 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank PLC celebrates 25th anniversary at its head office on 2 June 2025. 

Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam, MP inaugurated the program by cutting the cake, reads a press release. 

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director of the bank delivered the welcome speech.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun) and Md. Abdul Hannan, Vice Chairmen, M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Executive Committee; Md. Anwarul Haq, Chairman, Risk Management Committee; A.S.M. Feroz Alam, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd.; M. Amanullah, Chairman, Mercantile Exchange House (UK) Limited, Alhaj Mosharref Hossain and Mohammad Abdul Awal, Directors; Jalal Hossain Khan, Honorable Shareholder and Mati Ul Hasan, AMD were present.

At this event, Mastercard handed over the principal license to Mercantile Bank PLC. Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager of Mastercard handed over the license to Morshed Alam, MP, Chairman of the bank. Zakia Sultana, Director of Mastercard was also present on the occasion. The customers of Mercantile Bank will enjoy all the facilities of Mastercard very soon.

Md. Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed & Ashim Kumar Saha Deputy Managing Directors, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid & Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVPs and other senior officials of the Bank were also present in the ceremony.

On the eve of 25th Anniversary, all the divisions of the head office got decorated and cut cake in a festive manner. At the same time all the MBPLC branches and Sub-branches across the country cut cake and entertained the customers with sweets and snacks.

Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam, MP stating Bank's progress in all variables, says that Mercantile Bank has been established as a sustainable, reliable and customer-friendly bank by its tremendous effort over 25 years. He urges to provide techno-based and customer-friendly banking services to ensure corporate governance in the coming days.

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director of the bank, said that recovering classified loans will be the priority of the bank this fiscal year. Agriculture and SME sectors will be given preference regarding new loans whereas new Agent Banking outlets and Sub-branches will be opened across the country to ensure access to banking services to the unbanked people. Moreover, Digital Banking services will be easier and smarter with the innovative products in the coming days, MBPLC MD added. 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

1h | Features
Since most of the performance parts are borrowed from newer Evos, the exterior is only what represents Sarwar’s passion project as the Evolution V. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Sarwar and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V: The duo that won the Rallycross Championship 2024

5h | Wheels
Previously, fishermen used to catch 8-10,000 fish in one trip, but now they struggle to catch even 2,000. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Empty nets, heavy hearts: The fishermen's struggles at the sea

3h | Panorama
Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia Strikes Ukraine Overnight After U.S. Weapons Approval

Russia Strikes Ukraine Overnight After U.S. Weapons Approval

2h | Videos
Kazirhaat of Shariatpur is like the world of spices

Kazirhaat of Shariatpur is like the world of spices

3h | Videos
CU's seed museum: Safeguarding rare indigenous trees for future

CU's seed museum: Safeguarding rare indigenous trees for future

4h | Videos
Google's Monumental $2 Billion Investment Propels Malaysia to Tech Hub Prominence

Google's Monumental $2 Billion Investment Propels Malaysia to Tech Hub Prominence

5h | Videos