Mercantile Bank arranges discussion and special prayers on National Mourning Day

Corporates

TBS Report
15 August, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 04:28 pm

Mercantile Bank arranges discussion and special prayers on National Mourning Day

TBS Report
15 August, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 04:28 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Mercantile Bank Ltd has organised a discussion meeting on "Bangabandhu's Life & Works" along with a dua Mahfil in its head office on Sunday (14 August) to observe the National Mourning Day on the occasion of the 47th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of Mercantile Bank joined the programme as the chief guest and discussed on the life and works of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reads a press release.

The participants offered special prayers for the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family.

Prof Dr Md Abdul Qader, chairman of Arabic Department, University of Dhaka, presided over the Dua Mahfil.

MBL's Additional Managing Director and CRO Mati Ul Hasan, Deputy Managing Directors Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam, Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, SEVPs Asim Kumar Saha, Shah Md Sohel Khurshid & Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, Company Secretary Abu Asghar G Haruni, KM Kutub Uddin Romel, CEO, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd and Mohammad Samir Uddin, CEO of MBL Asset Management Ltd along with other senior executives and officers were present.

