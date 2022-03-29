Mercantile Bank and Chartered Life Insurance sign agreement

Corporates

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 01:09 pm

Related News

Mercantile Bank and Chartered Life Insurance sign agreement

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 01:09 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Chartered Life Insurance Company Limited on 28 March at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of Mercantile Bank and S M Ziaul Hoque, FLMI, CEO of Chartered Life Insurance signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

As per the agreement, Mercantile Bank will facilitate the collection of insurance premium and disburse-ment of various claim settlements, other charges, bonus, pensions, employees' salary, general expenditures, etc. through online banking, mobile financial services "MyCash", digital banking platform "MBL Rainbow", Agent Banking outlets, Debit & Credit card and other delivery channels.

DMD and CSBO Adil Raihan, DMD & CAMLCO Shamim Ahmed, DMD & CBO Hasne Alam, Chief Financial Officer, SEVP Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Head of Treasury Division Ashim Kumar Saha, SEVP & Head of  Corporate Banking Division Shah Md Sohel Khurshid, SEVP and Head of HRD Mohammad Iqbal Rez-wan, AVP and Head of ILMD Tapon James Rozario, from MBL and DMD Mohammad Amdad Ullah, SEVP and CFO Md Monzur Ahmed, VP & Head of Corporate Business Rajan Chandra Saha, VP & Head of ADC Department S M Sayeed Hossain, and AVP (Finance & Accounts) Gazi Saifur Rahman, from Chartered Life Insurance Company Limited along with other high officials of both the organisations were present in the ceremony.

Mercantile Bank Limited (MBL) / Chartered Life / agreement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

2h | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

4h | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

4h | Videos
Anti-Russia campaigns by Western media outlets

Anti-Russia campaigns by Western media outlets

4h | Videos
Superfood seeds that have incredible benefits

Superfood seeds that have incredible benefits

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy