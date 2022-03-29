Mercantile Bank and Chartered Life Insurance sign agreement

Mercantile Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Chartered Life Insurance Company Limited on 28 March at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of Mercantile Bank and S M Ziaul Hoque, FLMI, CEO of Chartered Life Insurance signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

As per the agreement, Mercantile Bank will facilitate the collection of insurance premium and disburse-ment of various claim settlements, other charges, bonus, pensions, employees' salary, general expenditures, etc. through online banking, mobile financial services "MyCash", digital banking platform "MBL Rainbow", Agent Banking outlets, Debit & Credit card and other delivery channels.

DMD and CSBO Adil Raihan, DMD & CAMLCO Shamim Ahmed, DMD & CBO Hasne Alam, Chief Financial Officer, SEVP Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Head of Treasury Division Ashim Kumar Saha, SEVP & Head of Corporate Banking Division Shah Md Sohel Khurshid, SEVP and Head of HRD Mohammad Iqbal Rez-wan, AVP and Head of ILMD Tapon James Rozario, from MBL and DMD Mohammad Amdad Ullah, SEVP and CFO Md Monzur Ahmed, VP & Head of Corporate Business Rajan Chandra Saha, VP & Head of ADC Department S M Sayeed Hossain, and AVP (Finance & Accounts) Gazi Saifur Rahman, from Chartered Life Insurance Company Limited along with other high officials of both the organisations were present in the ceremony.