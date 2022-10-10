Memorandum of Cooperation renewed with Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Recently Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) along with the Embassy of Bangladesh in Tokyo, Japan organised a "Renewal of Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC)" signing ceremony with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) of Japan at the Bangabandhu Auditorium of the Embassy of Bangladesh in Tokyo. 

State Minister for MLIT Iishi Hiroo and Principal Secretary to the prime minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, and Bangladesh Ambassador in Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed were present during the signing ceremony, reads a press release.

The MoC was signed between Hayashi Toshiyuki, Vice Minister for MLIT, Japan and Muhammad Ibrahim, CEO of PPP Authority, Bangladesh.  

Earlier on 4 October 2022, a day-long discussion and evaluation of the MoC took place in the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) where the Principal Secretary to the prime minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus led the Bangladesh delegation while the Japanese delegation was led by Mr Hayashi Toshiyuki, vice minister of MLIT.

The other members of the Bangladesh delegation includes Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain, Roads and Highways Division Secretary ABM Aminullah Nuri, PPPA CEO Muhammad Ibrahim, Railways Ministry Secretary Md Humayun Kabir, Additional Secretary of ERD Shahriar Kader Siddiky and Chattogram WASA Managing Director AKM Fazlullah. 

They were supported by relevant officials of respective directorates and authorities.

Japan / signature

