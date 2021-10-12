Alamgir Shamsul re-elected Rehab president

From Left: Rehab President Alamgir Shamsul Alamin and Senior Vice-President Enthekhabul Hamid

Alamgir Shamsul Al-Amin has recently been re-elected as president of the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (Rehab).

A new executive committee was also elected uncontested for the next two years, read a press release.

The election board announced the new committee on Tuesday.

Enthekhabul Hamid has been elected as senior vice-president, Kamal Mahmud as vice-president 1, Nazrul Islam Dulal as vice president 2.

Lion Sharif Ali Khan has been elected vice-president (Admin) and Mohammad Sohel Rana vice-president (Finance). Abdul Qaium has been elected vice-president for Chattogram.

A total of 29 directors including three from Chattogram were elected as new committee members.

The directors are Naimul Hassan, Md Ramzanul Haque Nihad, Mahir Ali Khan Ratul, Engr Md Al Amin, Shahid Reza, Engr M Ruhul Amin, Syed Md Junaid Anwer, Masud Monowar, Md Abul Khair Salim, Engr Masuda Siddique Rozy, Alhaj Engr Mohd Didarul Hoque Chy, Engr Ratan Kumar Dutta, Dr AFM Kamal Uddin, Md Kamrul Islam, Md Kamrul Islam, Hameem Ahmed Chowdhury Tuhin, Salim Raja Pintu, SM Emdad Hossain, Md Sultan Mahmud, Mahbub Sobhan Jalal, Md Ragib Ahsan, and Engr NM Nur-Kutubul Alam.