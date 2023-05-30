Meheriar M Hasan takes helm as chairman of Brac Bank's board

Corporates

Press Release
30 May, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 04:53 pm

Related News

Meheriar M Hasan takes helm as chairman of Brac Bank's board

Press Release
30 May, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 04:53 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Meheriar M Hasan, a nominated director of the Brac Bank Limited Board, has been elected as the new chairman of the bank, succeeding Dr Ahsan H Mansur, an independent direct, who has retired from his roles as chairman and member of the bank's board of directors upon completion of six years as independent director.

This transition will take effect on 30 May 2023. Hasan joined the Brac Bank Board as a Nominated Director in November 2020, said a press release.

Hasan is a regarded figure and innovator in digital banking, with over 35 years of experience driving breakthrough innovations and transformative disruptions. He has developed digital Omni channels to create a customer-centric business model at some of the world's largest financial institutions. Notably, he served as the executive vice president at Wells Fargo, as head of direct to consumer, spearheading the bank's digital transformation journey, and leading the design and implementation of digital sales and service channels. He has also designed, built and operated the digital banking business for the US Bank. 

Additionally, Hasan is the founder of Terafina Inc, a prominent provider of digital omnichannel sales solutions in the financial services industry. He was crucial in shaping Digital Insight, the largest online banking application service provider for US credit unions and small to mid-sized banks. Furthermore, he achieved a significant milestone by introducing the first private-labelled direct-to-consumer channel in the insurance industry during his tenure at Transamerica.

Throughout his illustrious career in the global corporate world, Hasan has held board memberships in other distinguished companies. In addition to his current position on the Brac Bank Board, he is also serving as a Board Member of bKash.  He has also provided his expertise as a Senior Advisor to McKinsey from 2012 to 2014 and taught at the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business, from 2006 to 2008. Hasan holds a Master of Science in Finance, a Master of Arts in Economics, and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with a minor in Mathematics from the University of Arizona.

Expressing his gratitude for his new role at Brac Bank, Hasan said, "I am deeply thankful to the Board for their confidence in me to lead the bank into the future. Brac Bank has already established itself as one of the leading banks and aims to become the best bank in Bangladesh. In line with Sir Fazle Hasan Abed's vision of financial inclusion, the SME sector will always be a key focus for Brac Bank. I eagerly anticipate the engagement with the Brac Bank Board, the Management, and the entire team in fulfilling Sir Fazle's dream of creating the first internationally recognised bank originating from Bangladesh."

chairman / BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

6h | Panorama
Wander Woman has hosted several international trips this year already. Pictured is a trip hosted in Jordan. Photos: Courtesy

Wander Woman: A women-led enterprise making travel safe, accessible for women

9h | Panorama
An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

“We gain popularity due to digital services”-Dutch-Bangla Bank MD

“We gain popularity due to digital services”-Dutch-Bangla Bank MD

4h | Corporate Talks
Wander Woman provides all travel support for women

Wander Woman provides all travel support for women

7h | TBS Stories
Erdogan prevails in election test

Erdogan prevails in election test

1d | TBS World
Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

1d | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

4
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

5
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget