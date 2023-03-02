Mehazabien Chowdhury and Siam Ahmed become brand ambassadors of Parachute Advansed Aloe Vera Hair Oil

02 March, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 10:57 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Marico Bangladesh Limited has recently announced Mehazabien Chowdhury and Siam Ahmed as the brand ambassadors of their beloved brand, Parachute Advansed Aloe Vera Hair Oil. The actors have both also starred in the brand's new film.

Speaking about her position as the new brand ambassador, actress Mehazabien Chowdhury said, "Parachute Advansed Aloe Vera Hair Oil is one of my favorite brands. The pure coconut oil nourishes my hair, while aloe vera makes it silky. I recommend it to anyone who wants silky and nourished hair." She added, "I am excited and looking forward to doing impactful collaborations with the brand."  

Actor Siam Ahmed said, "Hair is precious; it is a marker of beauty. Parachute Advansed is the 'Most Loved Hair Oil Brand' of the country for over a decade now. It has been catering to diverse hair care needs with its  multiple extensions. Parachute Advansed Aloe Vera Hair Oil is one of such extensions that is renowned for delivering silky hair. I am proud to be associated with a brand of this stature and look forward to having great collaborations."  

Regarding the product, Managing Director of Marico Bangladesh Ltd Rajat Diwaker, said, "Over the last 2 decades, Parachute Advansed with its consistent quality and close listening to consumer needs has become a trusted household name. The brand is focused on innovations that solve consumers' unmet needs. Parachute Advansed Aloe Vera Hair Oil is an innovation launched in the country in 2018. The brand has earned consumer trust very quickly due to its unique ingredients and benefits. It is a great pleasure to now welcome two of the leading stars of the country, Mehazabien Chowdhury and Siam Ahmed, as the ambassadors of the brand."

Parachute Advansed Aloe Vera Hair Oil is available at all retail outlets, cosmetics outlets, leading e- commerce platforms, and super shops all across Bangladesh. Available in two attractive pack sizes (150ml and 250ml), Parachute Advansed Aloe Vera Hair Oil costs Tk155 and Tk235 respectively.

