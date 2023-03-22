Mehazabien and Nisho become brand endorsers of bKash

22 March, 2023, 08:15 pm
Mehazabien and Nisho become brand endorsers of bKash

Mehazabien Chowdhury and Afran Nisho, two most popular actors, have become brand endorsers of country's largest MFS provider bKash to encourage, aware and accustom people, especially young generations with digital transactions.

These two well-known actors signed the brand endorsement agreement at an event organised by bKash at its head office in Dhaka recently, reads a press release. 

bKash Chief Marketing Officer Mir Nawbut Ali along with other senior officials of bKash were present at the event.

Through their acting skill and persona, these two most liked celebrities have become icons to a wide range of audience, especially the younger generation. 

As brand endorsers, Mehazabien and Nisho will appear in various campaigns and activities to promote and create awareness on bKash's products and services as well as its core values to the common people.

On her new journey with bKash, Mehazabien said, "bKash has become an integral part of people's digital lifestyle through its innovative products and services. It is a privilege for me to contribute to building a cashless Smart Bangladesh by promoting the usage of digital services, especially among the younger generations."

Echoing the same, Nisho said, "I am really happy to be associated with bKash to take much needed digital financial services to more people in the coming days. To be with bKash, I firmly believe, we can encourage everyone to augment the habit of digital transactions."

