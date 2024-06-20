Meghna insurance company limited holds 28th annual general meeting

Photo: Courtesy

Meghna Insurance Company Limited successfully conducted its 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) recently using a hybrid system that combined physical presence at Golf Garden, Army Golf Club, Dhaka Cantonment, Dhaka, and online connection through the digital platform.

Physically the meeting was attended by Musfiq Rahman (nominated by SW Holdings Ltd), Chairman; Manwar-Uz-Zaman, (nominated by BARWAZ Investments LLC), Vice Chairman; Sarder Saniat Hossain, nominated by ZAMORED Investments LLC, Director Ashim Chowdhury, Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee; Md. Omar-Bin-Harun Khan, Independent Director and Chairman (NRC); Mohammad Abu Bakar Siddique, Chief Executive Officer; Mohammad Monir Hossain, Assistant Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer; and Saiful Kabir ACS, Company Secretary.

The AGM concluded with a positive outlook for the future as Meghna Insurance Company Limited continues to strive towards achieving its business goals and delivering value to its shareholders. The key agendas of the AGM included the adoption of the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended, along with the Auditors' Report and Directors' Report, which were received, considered, and adopted. The Cash Dividend for the year ended, as recommended by the Board of Directors, was approved. Statutory Auditors for the year 2024 were appointed/re-appointed, and their remuneration was fixed. Directors were elected/re-elected in place of retiring Directors. The re-appointment of an Independent Director was considered and approved. The Corporate Governance Auditor for the year 2024 was appointed/re-appointed as per the Corporate Governance Code of BSEC, and their remuneration was fixed. Post Facto Approval for the appointment and remuneration of the Corporate Governance Auditor as per the Insurer's Corporate Governance Guideline of IDRA for the year 2023 was considered. The Corporate Governance Auditor for the year 2024 was appointed/re-appointed as per the Insurer's Corporate Governance Guideline of IDRA, and their remuneration was fixed.

The meeting concluded successfully with active participation and valuable discussions from all present members