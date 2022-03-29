Meghna Insurance celebrates 26th founding anniversary

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 09:05 pm
Meghna Insurance Company Limited celebrated its 26th anniversary in a grand manner on Tuesday.

On the occasion of the anniversary, special crests of honor were given to 26 officers and employees of the organisation for their outstanding contribution, reads a press release.

Marking the anniversary, Meghna Insurance provided free "Personal Accident Policy" insurance service to 100 disadvantaged people. Under this policy, one Tk1 lakh will be paid in case of accidental deaths and medical expenses will be borne in case of injury.
 
Chief Executive Officer of the Company Mohammad Abu Bakar Siddique presided over the ceremony, Additional Managing Director Abdul Hamid, Additional Managing Director and Head Branch Coordinator Prof MA Zaher Chowdhury, and senior officers and staff of different branches and head office were present on the occasion.
 
Meghna Insurance was established on 18 March 1996. It provides all types of non-life insurance business services in Bangladesh. 
 
It is currently serving companies like Akij Group, Palmal Group, Walton Group, Beximco Group, Madina Group, Epyllion Group, Debonair Group etc.

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer of the Company Mohammad Abu Bakar Siddique said, "The main demand of the insurer is to pay the insurance claims raised at the right time which Meghna Insurance has been doing all along." 

He further said that the business of the company is growing steadily under the guidance and leadership of the efficient board of directors of the company.
 
The event was conducted by the Vice President and Company Secretary (Current Responsibilities) Abdus Samad and ended with a captivating cultural presentation.

